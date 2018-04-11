Home > News > Politics >

Help me fight corruption - Akufo-Addo pleads


Akufo-Addo made this plea while meeting with members of the National Anti-Corruption Coalition at the Jubilee House on Tuesday.

President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has called on anti-corruption organisations to help him uproot corruption in the public sector.

Nana Addo said his fight for corruption will be effective if there's an holistic approach from all government institutions.

“[Corruption] is a national concern to all of us. Not only about the reality but also the perception about the fight against corruption because in many ways, the perception is as significant as the reality. We are working in these areas and [want] your input as to how best authorities can forge their weapons to fight against corruption", he pleaded.

President Akufo-Addo has been championing anti-corruption agenda for his government by setting up Ghana's first ever Special Prosecutor office.

