'My mother nearly fainted when she heard I was drunk -NDC communicator


'My mother nearly fainted when she heard I was drunk - NDC communicator

The Deputy Director of Communications of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, was handed the embarrassment of his life last week when he was dragged out of the studios of Accra-based Peace FM for allegedly being ‘drunk.’

Days about the embarrassing incident, the NDC communicator has come out to flatly deny he was drunk and vowed that he is not a drunkard.

Speaking on Adom TV, he claimed that the incident has caused him considerable embarrassment, revealing that his mother nearly fainted when she saw the video.

The video, which captured Mr Boahen speaking like someone under the influence of alcohol on Peace FM's The Platform Show, saw him be dragged out of the studio by the producers of the show.

“I am not a drunkard and I don’t drink so I was shocked when the video went viral because that’s not what happened exactly in the studios of Peace FM that day," he said on Adom TV’s Morning Show ‘Badwam’ on Friday.

"I received calls from friends and family who were very worried about the situation to the extent that my mother nearly fainted when she saw the video. She and my wife were worried and traumatized,” he said.

