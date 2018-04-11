NDC official dragged out of Peace FM studios for being ‘drunk’

news

The Deputy Director of Communications of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, was handed the embarrassment of his life when he was dragged out of the studios of Accra-based Peace FM for allegedly being ‘drunk’.

The incident happened when Mr. Boahen was invited to the radio station’s live political show on Monday night.

READ ALSO: Mass Suspension: 19 SHS students suspended for holding “wee party’ on campus

The Deputy NDC Communications Director was on the programme as a pundit together with the Acting Director of Communications of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi.

However, Mr. Boahen is reported to have come to the studio drunk and rather sought to is behave.

His conduct raised concerns from the show host, Nana Yaw Kesse, who then warned him to either conduct himself well or be thrown out of the studio.

Mr. Boahen’s continuous misbehavior led to producers having no other choice than to drag him out of the studios in the midst of the live show.

READ ALSO: Ghana Immigration Service: Immigration Service undertakes massive shake-up for senior officers

In a video that has since gone viral, he is captured being dragged out whiles he continued making some rants.

Further reports by Kasapafmonline claims the NDC deputy communications Director came to the studios smelling of alcohol and could not make cogent submissions due to his drunkenness.

Watch the video of the incident here: