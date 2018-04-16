Armed robbers reportedly murder security officer at Damango

news

An officer of the Ghana Fire Service has been reportedly murdered by a group of armed robbers at near Damongo in the Northern region.

The deceased, identified as Mahama Cosmos Eliasu, 35, was found dead few miles away from his farmland in Janforo on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

READ ALSO: Accident: 18 killed in two separate accidents in northern region

According to a report by Starr News, the fire officer lived a Sawla but came to Damango to visit his farm during the weekend.

However, he did not return home which led to some worried locals mounting a search for him in the area.

Information from the Police indicate that the victim was found dead a few miles away from his farm, having been shot many times.

He was shot several times in the chest and chin, which has led to suspicions of an armed robbery attack.

READ ALSO: Agric: Fall armyworms have come to stay - Agric ministry official

Surprisingly, the victim’s motorbike, mobile phone and other belongings were found to be intact and untouched.

The Police are yet to make any arrests, but have confirmed that investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the true cause of the death.

Meanwhile, the body of the fire officer has been sent to the Damango Hospital.