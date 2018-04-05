Home > News > Local >

Police gun down 5 armed robbers on Tema Motorway


Crime Police gun down 5 armed robbers on Tema Motorway

The police acted based on intelligence that some robbers have planned to go on rampage in that area.

The Police Command have stated that they gunned down five (5) suspected armed robbers on the Accra end of the motorway.

“The police strategized comprehensively to thwart this agenda and mounted surveillance on the suspects, who were on board two saloon vehicles and a bus,” the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah told the media on Thursday morning.

“The team tried to get the vehicles to pull over but the suspects, seeing the police, started firing indiscriminately into the police surveillance car narrowly missing the policemen on board. The [police] team was then reinforced and engaged the suspects in the shootout,” he explained.

All kinds of weapons and some talismans were also retrieved from them.

DCOP Mensah also said, “These robbers are suspected to be connected with several robberies within the metropolis, especially the recent attacks and robberies on forex bureaux and the Adenta robberies we all know about".

