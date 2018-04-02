Six notorious armed robbers arrested in Sege

news

The Police Command in Sege in the Ada West District have arrested six alleged notorious armed robbers.

The Ada West District Police Commander, ASP George Aboagye who confirmed the news to the media said the notorious criminal, Evans Adiamah known as 'Akaa' is connected to several criminal cases reported to the station and has over the years terrorized residents, creating insecurity in some communities in the district.

The robbers were made up of 4 males and two females and they are reported to have been terrorizing residents in the area.

READ ALSO: Mobile money robber lynched by angry residents

According to the police, the suspects use their female colleagues as baits to lure their prey into amorous relationships and eventually rob them of their possession.

The suspects were apprehended at Adjumanikorpe-Bornikorpe-Borniorpe Electrical Area, Koluedor and Sege, all in the Ada West District. Various items including two motorbikes, washing powder, desktop computers and crates of eggs were retrieved from them.