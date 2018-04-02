Home > News > Local >

Six notorious armed robbers arrested in Sege


Crime Six notorious armed robbers arrested in Sege

According to the police, the suspects use their female colleagues as baits to lure their prey into amorous relationships and eventually rob them of their possession.

  • Published:
Sege Robbers play

Sege Robbers
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police Command in Sege in the Ada West District have arrested six alleged notorious armed robbers.

The Ada West District Police Commander, ASP George Aboagye who confirmed the news to the media said the notorious criminal, Evans Adiamah known as 'Akaa' is connected to several criminal cases reported to the station and has over the years terrorized residents, creating insecurity in some communities in the district.

The robbers were made up of 4 males and two females and they are reported to have been terrorizing residents in the area.

READ ALSO: Mobile money robber lynched by angry residents

According to the police, the suspects use their female colleagues as baits to lure their prey into amorous relationships and eventually rob them of their possession.

The suspects were apprehended at Adjumanikorpe-Bornikorpe-Borniorpe Electrical Area, Koluedor and Sege, all in the Ada West District. Various items including two motorbikes, washing powder, desktop computers and crates of eggs were retrieved from them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tragedy: Man commits suicide over 'broken heart' in Takoradi Tragedy Man commits suicide over 'broken heart' in Takoradi
Exclusive: Document shows Mahama approved a military base for US marines Exclusive Document shows Mahama approved a military base for US marines
Crimes: Police hunt attackers following assault at NDC MP's residence Crimes Police hunt attackers following assault at NDC MP's residence
Show of Power: You'll be fired if we win power - NDC's Sammy Gyamfi warns police chief Show of Power You'll be fired if we win power - NDC's Sammy Gyamfi warns police chief
Robbery in Accra: Family tied up in home, robbed at gunpoint Robbery in Accra Family tied up in home, robbed at gunpoint
Easter Festival: AIDS commission distributes condoms at Kwahu to mark Easter Easter Festival AIDS commission distributes condoms at Kwahu to mark Easter

Recommended Videos

Military Pack: US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil
Local News: Flagstaff House Renamed Jubilee House Local News Flagstaff House Renamed Jubilee House
Ghana-US Military Deal: Hassan Ayariga Shows Up In Style At The Ghana-US Deal Demo Ghana-US Military Deal Hassan Ayariga Shows Up In Style At The Ghana-US Deal Demo



Top Articles

1 Good Friday Not even pastors can curse you – Mensa Otabilbullet
2 Agony 3 dead after drowning at Tawala Beachbullet
3 Easter Wahala Passengers in Kumasi left stranded due to shortage of...bullet
4 Military Pack US historian Gerald Horne links US military presence...bullet
5 Show of Power You'll be fired if we win power - NDC's Sammy...bullet
6 Exclusive Document shows Mahama approved a military base for...bullet
7 Robbery in Accra Family tied up in home, robbed at gunpointbullet
8 Accra-Kumasi Highway Two killed in horror car and...bullet
9 Senchi Health Centre Police arrest two medical officers...bullet
10 Politics Koku Anyidoho suggests "coup" comments not...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana...bullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
7 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
10 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet

Local

New Senchi Health Centre One more person dies after receiving 'mysterious' injection
Mysterious Injection Multiple investigations launched into injection deaths at New Senchi Health Centre
File Photo
Senchi Health Centre FDA says 'contaminated' drug cause of deaths at health centre
File Photo
In Eastern Region 'Mysterious’ injections kill 3 people at Senchi Health Centre