Mobile Money robber lynched

An armed robber suspected of robbing a mobile money operator has been lynched at Ejura Mepeasem in the Ejura/Sekyedumasi Municipality of the Ashanti region.

According to reports, the suspected mobile money robber was lynched after he and another colleague allegedly shot a mobile money operator, seizing an undisclosed amount of money from him.

The two armed robbers are yet to be named by the Municipal police command.

The robbers, who were riding a motorbike tried to escape after the operations but fell off their bike after running into a pothole.

In the process, one of the armed robbers made his way into the bush but the rider was apprehended and lynched by residents.