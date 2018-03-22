Home > News > Local >

Mobile Money robber lynched


Photos Mobile money robber lynched by angry residents

The robber was attacked after he and another colleague allegedly shot a mobile money operator

Mobile Money robber lynched play

Mobile Money robber lynched

(Adomonline)
An armed robber suspected of robbing a mobile money operator has been lynched at Ejura Mepeasem in the Ejura/Sekyedumasi Municipality of the Ashanti region.

According to reports, the suspected mobile money robber was lynched after he and another colleague allegedly shot a mobile money operator, seizing an undisclosed amount of money from him.

The two armed robbers are yet to be named by the Municipal police command.

Mobile Money robber lynched play

Mobile Money robber lynched by angry residents

 

The robbers, who were riding a motorbike tried to escape after the operations but fell off their bike after running into a pothole.

Mobile Money robber lynched play

Mobile Money robber lynched by angry residents

 

In the process, one of the armed robbers made his way into the bush but the rider was apprehended and lynched by residents.

