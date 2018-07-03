Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Moree clan demands body of the late Amissah-Arthur


Late Veep Moree clan demands body of the late Amissah-Arthur

The Moree clan has demanded that the body of the late Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur is brought “home” for burial.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Moree clan in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region has demanded that the body of the late Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur is brought “home” for burial.

The deceased former vice president was a descent of the Anana Kojo Yenadze Ebusua of Moree.

READ ALSO: Former Veep: Amissah-Arthur "exercised his duties with dignity and humility" - Rawlings says

According to the them, it would be wrong to bury their son at any other place when he can be laid to rest at his real home.

Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur play

Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

 

The clan is, therefore, demanding that the body of the late Amissah-Arthur be brought to Moree for burial.

TV3 reports that head of the clan, Nana Sagoe Amanfo II, maintains they will not allow their son to be buried neither in Accra nor in Cape Coast.

He explained that the living mother of the deceased former vice president and her late husband come from the coastal town but had to settle in Cape Coast, where they had six children consisting of two males and four females.

READ ALSO: Kwesi Amissah Arthur: Dumelo,Joselyn Dumas,KSM react to the death of former Vice President

“I want people to know that [former vice president] Amissah-Arthur is not from Ogua, but rather from Moree and we want our son brought home for a befitting burial,” Abusua Panyin Amanfo II said.

The late Amissah-Arthur passed on last Friday at the 37 Military Hospital after reportedly collapsing at a gym in Accra.

The former vice president was 67-years-old before his demise.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Quality Bus System: Aayalolo drivers strike over unpaid salaries Quality Bus System Aayalolo drivers strike over unpaid salaries
Former Vice President: No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene reveals Former Vice President No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene reveals
In Kumasi: Church thief to spend five years in jail In Kumasi Church thief to spend five years in jail
Who Watches The Watchman: Kennedy Agyapong in trouble over "who watches the watchman" documentary Who Watches The Watchman Kennedy Agyapong in trouble over "who watches the watchman" documentary
Women Empowerment: GWESES 2018 summit opens in Accra Wednesday Women Empowerment GWESES 2018 summit opens in Accra Wednesday
In Ashanti Region: Eight-year-old boy drowns at Jachie In Ashanti Region Eight-year-old boy drowns at Jachie

Recommended Videos

Breaking News: Former Veep Amissah-Arthur has died Breaking News Former Veep Amissah-Arthur has died
Anas Expose: ‘I’m Sorry’ – Anas finally apologises Anas Expose ‘I’m Sorry’ – Anas finally apologises
Local News: 39% Ghanaian women are overweight - Survey Local News 39% Ghanaian women are overweight - Survey



Top Articles

1 Who Watches The Watchman Kennedy Agyapong in trouble over "who watches...bullet
2 Former Vice President No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a...bullet
3 Battle of Exposés Ken Agyapong’s video more credible than Anas’ –...bullet
4 Late Veep Moree clan demands body of the late Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 Amissah-Arthur’s Death Family contracts pastor to break news of...bullet
6 In Kumasi Church thief to spend five years in jailbullet
7 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for...bullet
8 In Canada Ghanaian lady shot to death at funeral service...bullet
9 Employment Gov't will no longer post nurses - Ghana...bullet
10 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
6 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
7 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Local News Ghana Police To Hold Special Prayers Against...bullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

Tragedy Flood kills seven in Kumasi
EC Chair Day after Charlotte Osei‘s sack: Quiescent mood engulfs EC head office
Police confirm 8 dead in flood in Niger
Disaster Kumasi flood kills people
Sacked EC Boss 4 times Charlotte Osei made massive headlines in Ghana