Moree clan demands body of the late Amissah-Arthur

The Moree clan in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region has demanded that the body of the late Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur is brought “home” for burial.

The deceased former vice president was a descent of the Anana Kojo Yenadze Ebusua of Moree.

According to the them, it would be wrong to bury their son at any other place when he can be laid to rest at his real home.

The clan is, therefore, demanding that the body of the late Amissah-Arthur be brought to Moree for burial.

TV3 reports that head of the clan, Nana Sagoe Amanfo II, maintains they will not allow their son to be buried neither in Accra nor in Cape Coast.

He explained that the living mother of the deceased former vice president and her late husband come from the coastal town but had to settle in Cape Coast, where they had six children consisting of two males and four females.

“I want people to know that [former vice president] Amissah-Arthur is not from Ogua, but rather from Moree and we want our son brought home for a befitting burial,” Abusua Panyin Amanfo II said.

The late Amissah-Arthur passed on last Friday at the 37 Military Hospital after reportedly collapsing at a gym in Accra.

The former vice president was 67-years-old before his demise.