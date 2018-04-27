Home > News > Local >

Mother beats 8-year-old daughter to death at Korle-Gonnor


Cruel Mother beats 8-year-old daughter to death at Korle-Gonnor

Larteley Mensah, a 38-year-old mother, beat young Tani Sanni until she passed away.

The Korle-Bu District Police has arrested a woman who beat her eight-year-old daughter to death at Korle-Gonno in Accra.

READ ALSO: Crime: Man jailed for threatening to kill father

She was subsequently arrested by the Police following a tip-off by one of the residents.

Accra-based Joy FM reports that the young girl suffered at hands of her own mother because she failed to cover up her vomit with sand as she had been instructed to do.

The reports indicate that Tani Sanni used to stay with her father but moved to stay with her mum after her condition worsened.

Her father reportedly brought her to the mother with the intention that she would receive proper care.

However, it didn’t turn out that way with her mum’s maltreatment leading to her death.

The suspect later sought the help of two individuals who assisted her to bury the body secretly at midnight at Lavender Hill.

READ ALSO: Justice: Two fire officers sacked for getting pregnant awarded GH¢10,000

According to the Korle Bu District Police Commander, DSP Theophilus Esilfie, the Police is currently on the lookout for her accomplices in the crime, identified as Adorkor and Ebenezer Annor.

Larteley Mensah, though, is set to be processed for court.

