Man jailed for threatening to kill father


Man jailed for threatening to kill father

The Juaso Circuit Court presided over by Mr Yusif Asibey, handed down the punishment after he pleaded guilty to the charge of threat of death.

A 24-year old man has been jailed for three (3) years over threats to kill his dad over a mobile phone.

The man, Yakubu Abukari was alleged to have chased out his father with a cutlass.

Police Detective Inspector Princeton Peasah Darkwah told the court that the incident happened on March 23, this year, at Juaso.

Yakubu left his phone in the house which his father decided to keep it safe for him, but upon his return home he assaulted his dad for changing the location of the phone.

The prosecution said Abukari’s mother, uncomfortable with what was going on took the phone to the son but he would not collect it from her and remained adamant that the father brought it himself.

A formal report was made to the police the next morning and he was arrested.

