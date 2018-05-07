Mother throws hot water on 11-yr old son over missing 1 cedi

news

A woman has been arrested at Kwesimintsim in the Western Region for pouring boiling water on her 11-year old son for allegedly stealing 1 cedi.

This has left big parts of the boy's skin on his legs peeled off.

The mother, named Sister Yaa got angry after the little boy took the money without her permission.

According to a Joy News reporter, her son, a Class Two pupil, returned from school hungry and took the money to buy food.



Enraged, his mother splashed water on her son despite a confession and plea for pardon.

The boy begged, wept and pleaded with his mother who later dressed the wounds with some concoctions.



Neighbours, however, saw the severity of the injuries and sent him to the Kwesimintsim hospital.

The police are yet to officially press charges on this incident.