Police destroy slum used as hideout by criminals at Adenta

news

About 1,000 structures in a slum near Adenta Redco Flat in the La Nkwantanan Madina Municipal Assembly has been demolished.

The demolishing exercise carried out on Sunday by the Accra police command was done to rid the area of suspected criminals, drug peddlers and commercial sex workers.

READ MORE: God hates free SHS -Prophet Badu Kobi

The slum is said to be home to about 5,000 persons including Ghanaians, Nigerians, Ivoirians and other foreign nationals.

The Accra Regional Director of Operations, Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Kwesi Ofori told the media the area served as a hideout for suspected criminals.

He said:"The place serves as a home for mostly drug peddlers, commercial sex workers and suspected criminals and they have been a threat to residents in the surrounding communities and beyond."

READ MORE: I felt ‘powerful’ Opoku Onyina’s prayers – Bawumia

Meanwhile the assembly has explained that the squatters were given one month notice to vacate the place.

In addition, a public education was undertaken to sensitise them on the need to leave the area.