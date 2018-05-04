Home > News > Local >

I felt ‘powerful’ Opoku Onyina’s prayers – Bawumia


I felt 'powerful' Opoku Onyina's prayers – Bawumia

The Vice President insists the outgoing Pentecost chair constantly prayed for him at the time and has continued to do so till date.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has eulogized outgoing chair of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah.

According to him, the retiring Apostle has very strong healing powers which the Vice President attested to having personally experienced when he fell sick earlier this year.

In January, Dr. Bawumia took a 12-day medical leave to the United Kingdom after complaining of uneasiness.

He described the Apostle as a powerful man of God in what was a glowing tribute to the outgoing Pentecost chair.

“He prayed for me…he prayed for me that evening and I felt that prayer. He prayed for me and I felt the prayer and he has continued to pray for me since then till date,” Dr. Bawumia said while speaking at the 43 General Council Meeting of the Church of Pentecost at the Pentecost Convention Centre held at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

He added: “Time-to-time, he will come to my office at the Flag Staff House and pray for me and I thank him so much.

“…It is just amazing he looks so young and he is retiring. I don’t know how that happened. He is so young and he is supposed to retire. But you cannot retire from praying for me. You have to continue.”

Meanwhile, Apostle Professor Onyinah, is set to be replaced by Apostle Eric Nyamekye as National Chairman, having led the Church of Pentecost for the last 10 years.

Apostle Nyamekye will be the fifth Chairman of the Church of Pentecost.

