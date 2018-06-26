Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NACOB impounded 44kg of cocaine in 2017


Drug Trafficking NACOB impounded 44kg of cocaine in 2017

This was disclosed by the Ashanti Regional Commander, Francis Opoku Amoah, who was speaking on the international day against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking. 

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It has been revealed that the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) impounded a total of 44 kilogrammes in the year 2017.

This was disclosed by the Ashanti Regional Commander, Francis Opoku Amoah, who was speaking on the international day against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

READ ALSO: Illicit Drugs: Volta, Ashanti and Brong Ahafo region top in wee production

According to him, NACOB found the illicit drugs on 18 peddlers and subsequently seized them.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Kumasi FM, Mr. Opoku Amoah said the quantity of cocaine seized in 2017 is a little higher as compared to the year 2016.

Whiles the number of arrested peddlers were more for the year 2016 (31), a total of 43.2 kilogrammes of cocaine was seized by NACOB.

The Ashanti Regional Commander noted that, from statistics, more males are engaged in illicit drug peddling than females in the country.

He explained that in 2016, 24 out of 31 peddlers who were arrested were males whiles 7 were females.

READ ALSO: Nayele Ametefe: NACOB receives half of money found in Nayele's bank account

Meanwhile, the stats from 2017 were much more damning as all 18 arrested drug peddlers turned out to be males.

The theme for this year’s the international day against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking is "Listening to the children is the first step of helping them".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Canada: Ghanaian lady shot to death at funeral service in Toronto In Canada Ghanaian lady shot to death at funeral service in Toronto
In Accra: Police arrest Jubilee House security personnel for robbery In Accra Police arrest Jubilee House security personnel for robbery
Stereotypes: Women don't only succeed by sleeping around - Duncan William Stereotypes Women don't only succeed by sleeping around - Duncan William
Get Educated: Education no longer the only key to success, but it's still a gateway Get Educated Education no longer the only key to success, but it's still a gateway
Chieftaincy Dispute: Andanis accuse Asantehene of scheming to impose Yaa Na Chieftaincy Dispute Andanis accuse Asantehene of scheming to impose Yaa Na
Murder Trial: Mental state of JB Danquah's 'killer' can be examined - Dr. Osei Murder Trial Mental state of JB Danquah's 'killer' can be examined - Dr. Osei

Recommended Videos

Local News: Akufo-Addo reveals his GH¢29,000 monthly salary Local News Akufo-Addo reveals his GH¢29,000 monthly salary
Local News: Kadjebi residents troop to see albino posters for the first time Local News Kadjebi residents troop to see albino posters for the first time
Local News: Two brothers in Eastern Region turn cassava waste to electricity Local News Two brothers in Eastern Region turn cassava waste to electricity



Top Articles

1 In Canada Ghanaian lady shot to death at funeral service in Torontobullet
2 Photo Flagstaff House guard arrested for armed robbery, rapebullet
3 Murder Trial Suspect's confession on murder of JB Danquah "total...bullet
4 FIFA Meeting Gov’t 5-member committee to manage football dissolved...bullet
5 Migration Ghanaians 5th in the world on US deportation listbullet
6 Chieftaincy Dispute Andanis accuse Asantehene of scheming to...bullet
7 Crime Police arrest Jubilee House guards for armed robbery, rapebullet
8 Identity Card Akufo-Addo backs use of birth cert, passport...bullet
9 Immigration Ghana replies US following deportation standoffbullet
10 Issues Ursula Owusu's lawyer begs defiant A Plus to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
8 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
9 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
10 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be...bullet

Local

fda.png
Health Alert Beware of purchasing fake Coartem, Zentel – FDA cautions public
Fight Police man loses left eye in attempt to stop protestors
Horror Man kills ex-wife, son and commits suicide
Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27