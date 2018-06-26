NACOB impounded 44kg of cocaine in 2017

news

It has been revealed that the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) impounded a total of 44 kilogrammes in the year 2017.

This was disclosed by the Ashanti Regional Commander, Francis Opoku Amoah, who was speaking on the international day against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

According to him, NACOB found the illicit drugs on 18 peddlers and subsequently seized them.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Kumasi FM, Mr. Opoku Amoah said the quantity of cocaine seized in 2017 is a little higher as compared to the year 2016.

Whiles the number of arrested peddlers were more for the year 2016 (31), a total of 43.2 kilogrammes of cocaine was seized by NACOB.

The Ashanti Regional Commander noted that, from statistics, more males are engaged in illicit drug peddling than females in the country.

He explained that in 2016, 24 out of 31 peddlers who were arrested were males whiles 7 were females.

Meanwhile, the stats from 2017 were much more damning as all 18 arrested drug peddlers turned out to be males.

The theme for this year’s the international day against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking is "Listening to the children is the first step of helping them".