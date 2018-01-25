Home > News > Local >

NACOB impounds 5 tonnes of cannabis worth half a million


Narcotics NACOB impounds 5 tonnes of cannabis worth half a million

A search conducted on the truck revealed sacks filled with dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, packed onto the bucket of the truck.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) has impounded a Kia truck full of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis at Buokono, near Asesewa in the Upper Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region.

NACOB in the latter part of 2017 had a tip-off on a boat from Dzemeni in the Volta Region, which was loaded with cannabis and had offloaded its content onto a truck at a village near Asesewa with its final destination being Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

READ MORE: Ghana ranked 14th in cocaine consumption false - NACOB

play

 

NACOB in collaboration with the District Police Command at Asesewa intercepted the said truck with registration number ER 105-13 and arrested the driver, one Stephen Narteh Sangmortey, whiles his accomplice fled upon sensing danger when security officers stopped their vehicle for checks.

A search conducted on the truck revealed sacks filled with dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, packed onto the bucket of the truck and covered with a tarpaulin.

play

 

In all, 124 sacks all containing dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa (wee) were retrieved from the truck.

These comprised 72 sacks of compressed dried leaves and 52 sacks of uncompressed dried leaves, all suspected to be cannabis. The 72 sacks of compressed dried leaves were further found to contain 4,326 slabs of compressed cannabis.

The estimated gross weight of the seized cannabis is 5 tonnes, with street value of approximately half a million Ghana Cedis (GH 500,000). 

READ ALSO: Three Ghanaians arrested over £5million romance fraud

play

 

The purported owner of the consignment is one Nicholas Lartey (a.k.a Nharyo) who is currently at large. The driver of the truck, Stephen Narteh Sangmortey was put before court and subsequently remanded in prisons custody.

NACOB wishes to assure the public of its continuous commitment aimed at curbing the illicit drug trade.

play

 

The public is therefore encouraged to voluntarily provide information leading to the arrest of persons suspected to be indulging in nefarious activities especially in narcotics related acts.

NACOB as part of its strategies to intensify the advocacy campaign against drug abuse and trafficking is calling on the youth to refrain from engaging in acts that would jeopardize their future.  

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Naming Children: It is illegal to blacklist ‘title’ names – Ace Ankomah Naming Children It is illegal to blacklist ‘title’ names – Ace Ankomah
Photos: Check out photos of Paul Afoko's wife as she celebrates her birthday Photos Check out photos of Paul Afoko's wife as she celebrates her birthday
GITMO Detainees: Mahama planned to give GITMO 2 Ghanaian names – Majority leader GITMO Detainees Mahama planned to give GITMO 2 Ghanaian names – Majority leader
Filth In Accra: Sanitation Minister clears filth around Australian High Commission Filth In Accra Sanitation Minister clears filth around Australian High Commission
Wrong Message: Pastor’s wife mistakenly post nudes to Church’s WhatsApp group Wrong Message Pastor’s wife mistakenly post nudes to Church’s WhatsApp group
Gitmo 2: NDC must apologise to Ghanaians - Defense Minister Gitmo 2 NDC must apologise to Ghanaians - Defense Minister

Recommended Videos

Bugs On A Plane: British airways warned by Ghana's aviation minister over bed bugs Bugs On A Plane British airways warned by Ghana's aviation minister over bed bugs
News On Street Children: Stop giving money to street children- Gender Minister News On Street Children Stop giving money to street children- Gender Minister
Holiday: Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7 Holiday Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7



Top Articles

1 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
2 Eduman Sex Tape Ghana police chase 3 guys for leaking kitchen stool...bullet
3 Agreement We had consensual sex - Student in Breman Eduman sex tape...bullet
4 Eduman Sex Tape Stop sharing leaked video – Police warns general...bullet
5 Payday Trainee nurses to receive allowances by the end of this weekbullet
6 Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees ‘Gitmo 2 can’t go back; they’re...bullet
7 In Western Region 4 men allegedly gang-rape 14-year old girl...bullet
8 Illegal? You can't register Ghanaian names in Ghana...bullet
9 In Ofankor Leaking gas from a fallen tanker causes fear...bullet
10 Free SHS Policy Government releases Ghc35.9m to fund...bullet

Related Articles

Illegal Trade Ghana ranked 14th in cocaine consumption false - NACOB
Issues Victims of romance fraud deserve no sympathy - Counsellor Lutterodt suggests
Fraud Three Ghanaians arrested over £5million romance fraud
Monetising 'wee' Ghana Standards Authority boss wants marijuana cultivation legalised
Nayele Ametefe Court orders confiscation of drug baron's $1.6m mansion
Illicit Drugs Ghana not ranked 3rd in drug trade - NACOB
Marijuana Dealers 2 teens arrested with 30 parcels of 'wee'
Confirmed No plastic eggs in Ghana - FDA
In Ghana La Dade-Kotopon comes top of municipalities using narcotics
Fake Drugs NACOB destroys two million dollars worth of drugs

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of 4th...bullet
3 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
4 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for...bullet
5 News On Street Children Stop giving money to street children-...bullet
6 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet
7 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
8 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
9 Holiday Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to...bullet
10 ?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumptionbullet

Local

Police Promotion ACP Addo Danquah confirmed CID boss
The two ex-Gitmo detainees
Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees Gov’t needs ‘consent’ of Gitmo 2 to send them away, says Minister
CO.jpg
Cocoa Exports Japan did not reject Ghana’s cocoa – COCOBOD
In his annual World Communication Day message held on the feast day of Francis de Sales, the patron saint of journalists, the Pope referred to Eve being fooled by the snake as "the first fake news"
In Rome Pope Francis rails against 'fake news'