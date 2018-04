news

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu is 99 years today, Monday, 23 April 2018 and celebrated the day with a party which had President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and and Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in attendance.

The two leaders had thronged the National Chief Imam's residence to offer prayers for him on the occasion of his birthday.

Sheikh Dr Usman Nuhu Sharubutu is an Islamic cleric and a member of the National Peace Council who has received several awards for the role he plays in ensuring peaceful co-existence between Muslims, Christians, and other religious bodies as well as political groups in the country.

Dr Sharubutu was born at Old Fadama on 23 April 1923. He traces his ancestry to the Hausa ethnicity from Northern Nigeria.