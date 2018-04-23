Home > News > Politics >

John Mahama celebrates Chief Imam on his 99th birthday


Best Wishes John Mahama celebrates Chief Imam on his 99th birthday

Sheikh Dr Usman Nuhu Sharubutu is an Islamic cleric and a member of the National Peace Council who has received several awards

  • Published:
Chief Imam play

Chief Imam
Ex-President John Mahama has sent fond messages to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu on his 99th birthday today.

The NDC wrote on his Facebook wall: "Best Wishes to National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osumanu Nuhu Sharabutu on your 99th birthday. May Allah continue to grant you good health, more wisdom and increase your blessings."

READ ALSO: NPP sympathiser was beaten for insulting Chief Imam - Minister reveals

Sheikh Dr Usman Nuhu Sharubutu is an Islamic cleric and a member of the National Peace Council who has received several awards for the role he plays in ensuring peaceful co-existence between Muslims, Christians, and other religious bodies as well as political groups in the country.

Mahama and Chief Imam play

Mahama and Chief Imam

(Graphic.com.gh)

 

Dr Sharubutu was born at Old Fadama on 23 April 1923. He traces his ancestry to the Hausa ethnicity from Northern Nigeria.

