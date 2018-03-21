Home > News > Local >

Nana Addo supports Faure Gnassingbe - Bernard Mornah


Political Crisis It's apparent Nana Addo is backing Faure Gnassingbe - Bernard Mornah

The ongoing political crisis in the West African country has led to a massive influx of Togolese refugees into Ghana.

Convener of the Ghana - Togo Solidarity Movement, Bernard Mornah has said the attitude of the Ghanaian police towards his movement shows a clear support for the presidency of Faure Gnassingbe in Togo.

He said their frequent disorganisation of their demonstrations shows that government supports the regime in Togo.

He said, "In Ghana, our incipient rally at Kawukudi park on December 16, 2017, was shamelessly and unlawfully disrupted by the Ghana Police. We were treated as if we were bunch of rascals and subjected to abuse of our rights to assembly, our rights to dignity and other forms of human rights. All materials including printed material have since not been returned by the Police to us. The actions of the Ghana Police give the impression that the government of Ghana supports the ill governance that is being perpetuated in Togo.”

In December 2017, Mr. Mornah and some members of the group were arrested for a supposed illegal protest against the continuous rule of Gnassingbe and his disrespect for Togo’s constitutional term limit.

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo has been mediating in the crises between the government of Togo and the opposition parties over the last 2 months which has led to a ceasefire of protests in Togo.

“Since the month of August 2017, the people of Togo have been protesting to demand political change and the end of the Gnassingbe dynasty that has been ruining Togo for the past 51 years. The Ghana-Togo Solidarity Movement is in full support of the struggling people of Togo and for their enjoyment of all the tenets associated with democracy", Mornah said.

