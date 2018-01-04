Home > News > Politics >

Photos :  Akufo-Addo meets Asiedu Nketia, Ayariga, others over national issues


The president wanted to solicit their opinions on some governance-enhancing measures his administration would want to pursue this year.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has met with the leaders of the various political parties in the country to solicit their opinions on some governance-enhancing measures his administration would want to pursue this year.

Chairpersons and General Secretaries from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Progressive Peoples’ Party (PPP), Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Peoples National Convention (PNC), and the National Democratic Party (NDP) were present at the meeting.

Others from the United Peoples Party (UPP), All Peoples Congress (APC), Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), United Front Party (UFP), and the Democratic Peoples’ Party (DPP) were not left out.

The meeting, which lasted for over three hours centered on the creation of new regions, the commemoration of the Silver Jubilee of the 4th Republic, on Sunday, January 7, 2018, the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, and so on.

Leaders of the various political parties present described the meeting as one deserving commendation, with the president hoping to have such meetings in the future.

