President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to move with “supersonic speed” this year to ensure the country acquires the needed transformation it deserves.

He said that the problems of this country call for a great deal of speed to tackle them.

“In 2017, I told the world that I’m in a great hurry to get things done to move this country forward and you saw the action. I’m serving notice that in 2018, I’ll move with supersonic speed,” he said.

Nana Akufo-Addo was speaking when he took part in a technology exhibition organised by Kristo Asafo – manufacturers of the Kantanka brand of vehicles.

He indicated that his government is coming out with programmes to support inventors like Apostle Dr Kwadwo Sarfo as the country aims to be self-sufficient.

“You’ve heard me say repeatedly that I want us to build a Ghana beyond aid, and we need to be self-sufficient. And that will be possible when we are masters of technology like Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo is trying to be. Indeed he’s a unique person and we need a lot of youth to understudy him so that his legacy will live on even when he passes on.”

The 37th edition of the programme saw the display of items manufactured by the Founder and Leader of the mission, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, and his team of engineers from the Kantanka Technological Centre of Excellence (KTCE) at Gomoa Mpota in the Central region.