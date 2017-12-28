Corruption Fight :  Ghanaians will see the real corrupt officials in 2018 - Nana Addo

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said corrupt officials in the erstwhile administration will be prosecuted in 2018.

According to him, his government is fully committed to fight the canker by punishing those found to be corrupt.

He added that he will not be distracted by accusations of corruption which he described as attempts to tarnish his government adding that Ghanaians will soon witness the real corrupt people in the country.

He cited the bribery allegation levelled against the Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko by some MPs, the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff - Francis Asenso Boakye and Abu Jinapor and the recent case of extortion of expatriate businesses by the Trade Ministry headed by Alan Kyeremanten.

He said "Boakye Agyarko went for vetting at parliament and was accused of bribery. We looked into it and it was spurious. It was a lie. There was no truth whatsoever in it.

"There are two hardworking men in my office who were accused of corruption – my two deputies. The CID looked into it but there was nothing. CHRAJ, with a boss John Mahama appointed, also looked into the allegations but there was nothing there.

"They are trying every means soil us but it won’t wash."

He added: the recent allegation of corruption against the Minister of Trade, Alan Kyerematen, and his deputy Carlos Ahenkora as the latest hoax desperately calculated to stigmatise his government as corrupt.

"Now they are saying Alan Kyeremanten also went and extorted money, but we looked into it and there is nothing there… The desperate efforts to stigmatize my government with corruption is not going to work," the President added.