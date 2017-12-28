Home > News > Politics >

Corruption Fight :  Ghanaians will see the real corrupt officials in 2018 - Nana Addo


Corruption Fight Ghanaians will see the real corrupt officials in 2018 - Nana Addo

According to Nana Addo, his government is fully committed to fight the canker by punishing those found to be corrupt.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said corrupt officials in the erstwhile administration will be prosecuted in 2018.

According to him, his government is fully committed to fight the canker by punishing those found to be corrupt.

READ MORE: Prosecution of corrupt NDC officials slow – Kennedy Agyapong

He added that he will not be distracted by accusations of corruption which he described as attempts to tarnish his government adding that Ghanaians will soon witness the real corrupt people in the country.

He cited the bribery allegation levelled against the Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko by some MPs, the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff - Francis Asenso Boakye and Abu Jinapor and the recent case of extortion of expatriate businesses by the Trade Ministry headed by Alan Kyeremanten.

He said "Boakye Agyarko went for vetting at parliament and was accused of bribery. We looked into it and it was spurious. It was a lie. There was no truth whatsoever in it.

"There are two hardworking men in my office who were accused of corruption – my two deputies. The CID looked into it but there was nothing. CHRAJ, with a boss John Mahama appointed, also looked into the allegations but there was nothing there.

READ ALSO: Desperate attempts to tag my gov’t corrupt will fail - Akufo-Addo

"They are trying every means soil us but it won’t wash."

He added: the recent allegation of corruption against the Minister of Trade, Alan Kyerematen, and his deputy Carlos Ahenkora as the latest hoax desperately calculated to stigmatise his government as corrupt.

"Now they are saying Alan Kyeremanten also went and extorted money, but we looked into it and there is nothing there… The desperate efforts to stigmatize my government with corruption is not going to work," the President added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Amissah Arthur: NDC doesn’t need flagbearer now, it needs reorganization – former Veep Amissah Arthur NDC doesn’t need flagbearer now, it needs reorganization – former Veep
Special Dev't Initiative: Gov't must come clear on Hawa Koomson's budget - Gabby Special Dev't Initiative Gov't must come clear on Hawa Koomson's budget - Gabby
Liberia Election Run-off: Former footballer George Weah wins Liberia Election Run-off Former footballer George Weah wins
Senior Minister: Osafo Maafo is the 'most corrupt politician' ever - Murtala Mohammed Senior Minister Osafo Maafo is the 'most corrupt politician' ever - Murtala Mohammed
NPP Administration: Nana Addo mismanaging the economy - Former Veep NPP Administration Nana Addo mismanaging the economy - Former Veep
Kwame Sefa Kayi: Journalist of the Year names his best and worst Ministers under Akufo-Addo Kwame Sefa Kayi Journalist of the Year names his best and worst Ministers under Akufo-Addo

Recommended Videos

Goals: Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president
NPP Race: Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John
Video: Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemoration Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemoration



Top Articles

1 Kwame Sefa Kayi Journalist of the Year names his best and worst...bullet
2 Supreme Court Justice Atuguba speaks on 2012 election petition 4 years...bullet
3 Corruption Fight Ghanaians will see the real corrupt officials in...bullet
4 Liberia Election Run-off Former footballer George Weah winsbullet
5 NPP Administration Nana Addo mismanaging the economy - Former Veepbullet
6 Senior Minister Osafo Maafo is the 'most corrupt politician'...bullet
7 Governance Ghanaians won't forgive us if we repeat NDC...bullet
8 Nana Akufo-Addo 7 times President Akufo-Addo was the...bullet
9 Flagbearership Race NDC MP dumps Mahama; throws weight...bullet
10 Education Akufo-Addo hints of free university educationbullet

Related Articles

Special Dev't Initiative Gov't must come clear on Hawa Koomson's budget - Gabby
Senior Minister Osafo Maafo is the 'most corrupt politician' ever - Murtala Mohammed
Nana Akufo-Addo 7 times President Akufo-Addo was the visionary man Ghana deserved
NPP Administration Akufo-Addo: I have done well in my first year
NPP Government Desperate attempts to tag my gov’t corrupt will fail - Akufo-Addo
Website Development I am ready to resign - Hawa Koomson
Financial Malfeasance Former NCA boss, 4 others charged for causing financial loss
NPP MP My only benefit as an MP is the ‘Honourable’ title - Kennedy Agyepong
Website Development GH₵800K for website an oversight – Minister
Ghana Politics Rawlings must know how to talk - Kufuor warns

Top Videos

1 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new presidentbullet
2 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemorationbullet
3 Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawkabullet
4 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not jailedbullet
5 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet
6 No Appointment I'm ready to sweep the Flagstaff House for a...bullet
7 Video Appiah Stadium warns Mahama against his close associatesbullet
8 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of Ghana...bullet
9 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigns as president...bullet
10 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies...bullet

Politics

Liberia Elections Mahama arrives in Liberia to monitor election run-off
Video Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians of brighter days in Christmas message
NPP Administration Akufo-Addo: I have done well in my first year
NPP Government Desperate attempts to tag my gov’t corrupt will fail - Akufo-Addo