NPP Government :  Desperate attempts to tag my gov’t corrupt will fail - Akufo-Addo


According to him, many of the allegations have been investigated and nothing untoward has been identified.

play Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana.
President Nana Akufo-Addo has reacted to the multiple numbers of corruption accusation against his appointees, saying they are "desperate attempt to stigmatise his government with corruption."

READ MORE: I am ready to resign - Hawa Koomson

He cited the bribery allegation levelled against the Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko by some MPs, the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff -Francis Asenso Boakye and Abu Jinapor and the recent case of extortion of expatriate businesses by the Trade Ministry headed by Alan Kyeremanten.

Speaking at a durbar in Koforidua Friday, Mr Akufo-Addo said “Boakye Agyarko [the Energy Minister] went for vetting at parliament and was accused of bribery. We looked into it and it was spurious. It was a lie. There was no truth whatsoever in it.”

“There are two hardworking men in my office who were accused of corruption – my two deputies. The CID looked into it but there was nothing. CHRAJ, with a boss John Mahama appointed, also looked into the allegations but there was nothing there.”

READ MORE: My only benefit as an MP is the ‘Honourable’ title - Kennedy Agyepong

“Now there a saying Alan Kyeremanten also went and extorted money but we looked into it and there is nothing there… The desperate effort to stigmatise my government with corruption is not going to work.”

