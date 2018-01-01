news

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to sympathize with former appointees of his administration who may be indicted in any corruption probe under the current government.

President Nana Akufo-Addo at a tour of the Eastern Region recently reiterated that corrupt officials under the Mahama administration will be prosecuted.

Mr Mahama has since welcomed the move but has asked party members to support colleagues who may be indicted.

“Recently, President Akuffo Addo was threatening members of our administration with prosecution when he visited the Eastern Region and I said yes, we are prepared to accept the probity of our tenure in office. Having been the disciples of probity and accountability, we must not run away from probity and accountability, we must be prepared to face any prosecution that this government throws to us, but we must do this with commitment and solidarity. Solidarity with our colleagues who will fall foul of the law because the law says you are innocent until proven guilty by competence and justice of the court, and so we cannot pronounce our colleagues guilty on the basis of allegations by the NPP.

“They will have their day in court and until they have that day in court, it is our duty to solidarize with them to make sure they have the best legal representation to be able to put their case in order, and it is my wish that things will turn out well for them,” he said at the 31 December Revolution Anniversary held at Ho in the Volta Region.

Mahama was, however, quick to remind the president to also pursue corrupt officials in the current administration, saying “let me point out that the easiest part in the fight against corruption is prosecuting your political opponent. It does not take courage, it does not take bravery to prosecute one’s political opponent. The true test in the fight against corruption is holding your own people accountable when they go wrong… We must not pursue post regime accountability, we must pursue accountability while your regime exists.”