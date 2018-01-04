Home > News > Politics >

Special Prosecutor's Office :  Akufo-Addo expected to name Akoto Ampaw and Addison Special Prosecutors


Special Prosecutor’s Office Akufo-Addo expected to name Akoto Ampaw and Addison Special Prosecutors

The President who promised to ensure the office is created insisted he will appoint an independent-minded person, who commands the respect of the society.

  Published:
Akoto-Ampaw-960x520.jpg play
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to name Lawyer Akoto Ampaw as Ghana’s first Independent Special Prosecutor, barring any last minute changes.

The President is also expected to name Lawyer Philip Addison as his assistant.

These are media speculations making the rounds.

The President who promised to ensure the office is created insisted he will appoint an independent-minded person, who commands the respect of the society.

Mr Philip Addison play

Mr Philip Addison

 

Mr Ampaw, who is a human rights campaigner and friend of the media, comes into the new job as a fair-minded, but a tough negotiator.

Media sources have it that Lawyer Akoto Ampaw has accepted President Akufo-Addo’s appointment, and is currently waiting for the procedures necessary in the setting up of the newly created office.

He together with Philip Addison was part of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team in the Electoral Petition of 2012. Lawyer Philip Addison was the lead Counsel of the team.

Lawyer Akoto Ampaw is also a partner of the law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.

