Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Pressure group drags National Identification Authority to court


Ghana Card Pressure group drags National Identification Authority to court

The pressure group has problems with the documents – Birth Certificate and Passport, which the NIA is demanding from Ghanaians in order to be able to register.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pressure group known as Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa (STRANEK) has filed a writ at the court against the National Identification Authority (NIA) for not accepting the voters' ID card.

The pressure group has problems with the documents – Birth Certificate and Passport, which the NIA is demanding from Ghanaians in order to be able to register.

Executive Director of STRANEK, Nii Tettey Tetteh, said the suit filed at the law courts is to seek interpretation on what qualifies to be considered for the citizenship of a Ghanaian.

READ MORE: Ghana Card attempt to denationalise NDC supporters -Mahama

Speaking on Accra-based 3FM, he said what the NIA is trying to do is "unconstitutional, null and void".

He said it will take only the courts to interpret articles 6 and 42 of the 1992 Constitution.

National Identification Authority Executive Secretary Prof Ken Attafuah play

National Identification Authority Executive Secretary Prof Ken Attafuah

The NIA per the National Identification Amendment Law, 2017 or Act 950 – requires a Ghanaian passport, a birth certificate or two Ghanaian witnesses for the registration of citizens for the new cards.

Earlier, the Minority in Parliament said these requirements will make it impossible for most Ghanaians to register because not too many people have a passport and also a biometric birth certificate.

READ MORE: Minority boycott Ghana Card registration exercise

But the NIA said it is working within its mandate hence cannot be faulted and expressed shock at the MPs latest stance on the matter.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

In Ashanti Region: 174 died from road accidents between January and May this year In Ashanti Region 174 died from road accidents between January and May this year
Tech: Google to open first African AI research centre in Ghana Tech Google to open first African AI research centre in Ghana
#Number12: We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Baako #Number12 We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Baako
#Number12: Anas petitions EOCO, BoG, AG to investigate Nyantakyi #Number12 Anas petitions EOCO, BoG, AG to investigate Nyantakyi
Road Accidents: Stop preaching in buses – Titus-Glover Road Accidents Stop preaching in buses – Titus-Glover
Legal Battle: Opuni floors Attorney-General in court for pre-trial disclosure Legal Battle Opuni floors Attorney-General in court for pre-trial disclosure

Recommended Videos

Local News: Stop preaching in buses – Titus Glover Local News Stop preaching in buses – Titus Glover
Divorce: Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur
Politics: Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized Politics Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized



Top Articles

1 Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithurbullet
2 The Lithurs Divorce Tony Lithur asks Ghanaians for privacy as they go...bullet
3 Illegal goods Customs burn over 1,000 illegally imported mattressesbullet
4 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
5 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
6 Legal Battle Opuni floors Attorney-General in court for...bullet
7 Conjoined Twins KATH Doctors begin processes to separate...bullet
8 SHS Placement SHS selection for private BECE candidates beginbullet
9 Number 12 Rawlings finally breaks silence on Anas’ exposébullet
10 In Parliament Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to...bullet

Related Articles

National Identification NIA begins issuing Ghana Cards; over 500 cards issued
NIA Contract Ken Attafuah hits back at Kennedy Agyapong
Incompetence Stan Dogbe asks NIA boss to resign over failure to deliver on Ghana card
Identification NIA now says Ghana Card to cost nation $293m; not $1.2bn
National Identification Here are the centres to register for your Ghana Card
Medical Negligence Police arrest Obengfo Hospital director after Deputy NEIP CEO's death
Negligence? Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO at Obengfo Hospital
National Identification We are sorry, technical hitches to blame for Ghana card no show - NIA
National Identification NIA fails to begin Ghana card registration on the set date
National Identification Ghana Card registration begins today

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
New Boss Akufo-Addo appoints Afua Asabea as new GEPA boss
Justice Three car thieves jailed 120 years in Koforidua
Dedication I didn't take any allowance from Korle Bu – Dismissed CEO
Kwesi Nyantakyi
#Number12 Here is the actual reason why Nyantakyi resigned as GFA boss