Pressure group known as Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa (STRANEK) has filed a writ at the court against the National Identification Authority (NIA) for not accepting the voters' ID card.

The pressure group has problems with the documents – Birth Certificate and Passport, which the NIA is demanding from Ghanaians in order to be able to register.

Executive Director of STRANEK, Nii Tettey Tetteh, said the suit filed at the law courts is to seek interpretation on what qualifies to be considered for the citizenship of a Ghanaian.

Speaking on Accra-based 3FM, he said what the NIA is trying to do is "unconstitutional, null and void".

He said it will take only the courts to interpret articles 6 and 42 of the 1992 Constitution.

The NIA per the National Identification Amendment Law, 2017 or Act 950 – requires a Ghanaian passport, a birth certificate or two Ghanaian witnesses for the registration of citizens for the new cards.

Earlier, the Minority in Parliament said these requirements will make it impossible for most Ghanaians to register because not too many people have a passport and also a biometric birth certificate.

But the NIA said it is working within its mandate hence cannot be faulted and expressed shock at the MPs latest stance on the matter.