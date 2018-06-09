Ghana Card attempt to denationalise NDC supporters -Mahama

news

Former President John Mahama has said the stringent criteria for the registration of the National Identification Card (Ghana Card) is an attempt to denationalise National Democratic Congress supporters.

Speaking at the NDC’s final Unity Walk in the Volta Region Saturday, the ex-president served notice that every legitimate means will be used to ensure that it does not happen.

He cited a community in his home village of Bole where he claimed nobody in the community has a birth certificate or a passport, the two main documents needed to register for the Ghana Card.

“NDC will fight on the side of the majority of the Ghanaians to ensure they are identified as Ghanaians and nobody is denationalised because of this process,” he said.

He continued: “This is a deliberate attempt to denationalise some of our people and we shall not accept it, we shall not stand by and let it happen.

"We will use every legitimate instrument that is possible under a democracy to ensure that every Ghanaian is able to register as a Ghanaian.”

The National Identification Authority last week began issuing the instant Ghana Card to Jubilee House staffers.

The exercise is expected to cover the entire country in the coming days.