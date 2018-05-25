Home > News > Local >

“Let’s not pretend:” New era of youth actively involved in gayism- MP


Sexual Orientation "Let's not pretend:" New era of youth actively involved in same-sex: MP

He told Accra-based Okay FM that the gay community in Ghana are increasingly becoming powerful, foreshadowing that people will begin to lose their jobs when they criticise same sex marriage.

The Member of Parliament for Effutu in the Central Region, Alexender Afenyo Markins, says Ghanaians are in self-denial about the population of homosexuals in the country.

“Let those who don't believe in the criminalization of gay begin the debate and let’s see if they can survive a week in their respective jobs. Let us not pretend that there is no Gay, I tell you there is a new era of the youth who are actively involved in same-sex relationships, let us not pretend.”, he said.

He added: “Religion frowns on Alcoholism, fornication and other social vices and constantly preaches against the consumption of alcohol as well as the practice of fornication. Why don’t we do the same when the issue of gay is raised? If the society is anti-gay, the society must manifest it.”

Local

In Ashainman Landlords demand sex as monthly rent
Court declares Innoson motors chairman wanted
Innocent Chukwuma Court declares Innoson motors chairman wanted
Tema robbers
Crime Tema Police grab suspected drug peddlers using drones
Anas Exposé Nyantakyi’s mobile phones, laptops seized by Police