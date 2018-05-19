Spio Garbrah vows to fight legalisation of homosexuality

news

National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful Dr Ekow Spio Garbrah has vowed to fight against any move to legalise homosexuality in Ghana.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM Friday, the former Trade and Industry Minister under John Mahama said homosexuality is alien to the Ghanaian culture.

“I think people have heard what President Mills said when the issue came up. They’ve heard what people like Museveni and Buhari and other African leaders, including Mugabe have said. It is totally alien to Ghana’s culture for homosexuality to be promoted,” he said.

He continued: “It will not happen whether I’m President or not. I’ll fight it anywhere and any day as a good Christian and I’m sure that Muslims will also have the same sense of total disgust.”

Dr Garbrah's comments come days after the Jubilee House issued a statement saying president Nana Akufo-Addo will not legalise homsexuality.

The president stands accused of being soft on the topic and he caused an uproar in an Aljazeera interview when he suggested that legalisation of homosexuality was bound to happen.