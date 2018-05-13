Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical treatment for deformity

news

Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Oquaye has asked gays in Ghana to seek for medical treatment since their sexual orientation is a deformity.

Speaking on Good Evening Ghana, Prof Oquaye, who is also a reverend minister, said deformation comes in several forms.

READ MORE: I’d resign than preside over delusional gay bill – Speaker of Parliament

He said: "I wouldn’t dispute that because deformity takes many forms- It can be mental deficiency, physical deficiency, psychological deficiency, whatever deficiency…”

He continued: “Very often we are lucky if we do not have deficiency in one glaring form or the other and that’s why I say if a person is found to be deficient, it cannot turn into a human right.

"Because psychotic inclinations are a deficiency, paedophile inclinations are a deficiency, kleptomaniac inclinations are a deficiency. And in fact, there are people who are like that. A person if all is well, why should he be a paedophile?," he quized.

He, therefore, advised the gay community channel their advocacy into seeking equal rights and legalisation into getting treatment.

“So you treat it in medical forms – the medical way of treating it sometimes is by medication or if it’s a psychotic deficiency then it’s dealt with in terms of psychology and that’s why mental medicines tell that there is a way of treating people which is not by medication but by psychosis,” he said.

READ MORE: Lawyer Foh-Amoaning to petition Otumfuo over UK's gay request

"If it is spiritual, then we deal with it by way of prayers and other things that will take you out of that situation which you need to be redeemed. Let us treat it but don’t turn it into a human right,” he further noted.