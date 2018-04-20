Lawyer Foh-Amoaning to petition Otumfuo over UK's gay request

According to Foh-Amoaning, Britain's proposal to support any Commonwealth nation including Ghana to legalise homosexuality is "ignorant".
He said "She shows lots of ignorance, I don’t think she understands what she said. She still has the colonial mentality, thinking that, only the laws of her country are the best."
"We want to come to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II the Asantehene to plead and tell him the whites are insulting us even after our forefathers fought for our independence. The whites still do not respect our culture. We will beg Nana to speak on our behalf," he said on Kumasi-based Angel FM.
Theresa May, while addressing the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in London said her government is ready to support any Commonwealth country that wants to rewrite their laws to accommodate gays.
The Prime Minister drew cheers and applause when she told delegates that "nobody should face discrimination or persecution because of who they are or who they love".
He added: "We shall scold them for being quiet because they fear they will lose money from their churches in the foreign country. Those pastors should speak, they should speak for Ghanaians."