US backtracks on legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana


Now the USA is saying it's not forcing any country to legalise the act which is abhorred in almost all Africa countries.

  • Published:
The USA appears to have softened its position on emerging democracies like Ghana to legalise homosexuality.

The agenda to get some African countries legalise gay marriage has been on top of European countries and America.

READ MORE: 'There are far more guys in Ghana than Ghanaians realise'- US ambassador

Some few weeks ago, President Nana Akufo-Addo caused an uproar in the country when he suggested in an Aljazeera interview that the legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana was bound to happen if gays push harder for it.

Now the USA is saying it's not forcing any country to legalise the act which is abhorred in almost all Africa countries.

Indeed, South Africa is the only country in Africa to have legalised the act. However, there reported cases of gays being lynched in that country.

Speaking on GhanaWeb's "21 Minutes with KKB" show, the USA ambassador to Ghana Robert P. Jackson said the USA is only asking all people be treated the same irrespective of their sexual orientation.

READ MORE: CHRAJ urges Ghanaians to ‘respect’ the rights of gays and lesbians

"..The United States is not asking anyone to change their religious believes or to legalise homosexuality. We are asking that all people be treated the same. That they have the same human rights and the same rights to privacy," he said.

