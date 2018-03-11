news

The USA ambassador to Ghana Robert Jackson has said there are far more gays in Ghana than Ghanaians realise.

Speaking on GhanaWeb's "21 Minutes with KKB" show, he noted because of societal pressure, they keep their sexuality 'very private.'

He contended some people are born gays and that it was important that their human rights are upheld by the state.

He said: "I believe that everyone should enjoy the same human rights and personally I believe that people are either born homosexual or heterosexual, it is not a lifestyle choice," he said.

"Statistic indicate that probably 10 percent of people are born gay.

"I think there are far for gays in Ghana than Ghanaians realise but because of societal pressure, societal attitude, they keep their sexuality private.

"But the United States is not asking anyone to change their religious believes or to legalise homosexuality. We are asking that all people be treated the same. That they have the same human rights and the same rights to privacy."