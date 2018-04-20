Home > News > Local >

He is 'stupid' and an 'idiot' – Foh Amoaning blasts UN expert


He is 'stupid' and an 'idiot' – Foh Amoaning blasts UN expert for gay comments

According to the law lecturer, the UN expert has no right to “insult” the Speaker of Parliament, adding that Ghana as a country cannot be forced to accept gay rights.

United Nation’s Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights, Philip Alston, has been described as “stupid” and “an idiot” following his remarks on gay rights in Ghana.

This is according to senior lecturer at the Ghana School of Law, Moses Foh Amoaning, who believes the UN expert should not even be responded to.

The lecturer was incensed by comments made by Mr. Alston who described Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye as “delusional” for his anti-gay stance.

Delivering a speech following a fact-finding visit to Ghana, Mr. Alston said: “I believe that if he (Speaker of Parliament) thinks there is not a very significant proportion of gay people in Ghana, he is deluding himself. You cannot wish away a physical fact. The percentage of gay people in any population is significant.”

However, the UN expert seems to have drawn the ire of some Ghanaians, including the Ghana School of Law lecturer.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Mr. Amoaning described Mr. Alston as “stupid”, “an idiot” and a “bigot” for making such statements.

According to him, the UN expert has no right to “insult” the Speaker of Parliament, adding that Ghana as a country cannot be forced to accept gay rights.

In a lengthy rant, he said: “My dear how would I respond to this idiot? “He is so bigoted and to be honest very stupid. I mean every word of it.”

The law lecturer and ant-gay campaigner added: “Do you understand the word delusion… to be deluded? Do you understand that word? You tell me, you are a journalist, what is the meaning of deluded?

“You sit there for a Caucasian to call the speaker of your parliament deluded and you are fine with it my dear. When I say he is an idiot…look, I intentionally used that word because I wanted to provoke you, because you see he doesn’t provoke you because the language is coming from a white person so you don’t see anything wrong with it.

“I am sick and tired of this arrogant bigotry being thrown around by Europeans and because we ourselves are not thinking through these things, we allow them to insult us… poke down upon us and to say anything they like… even Ghanaian journalists don’t seem to appreciate what is happening.” 

The issue of gay rights has been on the discussion table in recent years, but it appears most Ghanaians are still against it being legalized in the country.

