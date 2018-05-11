news

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye has said that he will resign from his position if he ever receives a bill that seeks to legalise homosexuality in Ghana.

In an interview of Good Evening Ghana, Prof Ocquaye said that “If anybody should bring such a thing to parliament and I have to preside over that I will rather resign than subscribe to this delusion.”

The Speaker has not hidden his position on the legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana. At every opportunity, Prof Ocquaye has not failed to state that Ghana will never legalise homosexuality as long as he remains Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament.

Recently, the British Prime Minister, Theresa May told African leaders including President Akufo-Addo attending the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in London that it is not right for homosexuals to be persecuted for their sexual orientation.

She then said that the UK is therefore ready to help African countries to reform their laws to accommodate the interest of homosexuals.

Theresa May said even though member countries have done a lot to improve conditions of homosexuals, she noted: “Yet there remains much to do…Nobody should face discrimination and persecution because of who they are or who they love. The UK stands ready to support any Commonwealth nation wanting to reform outdated legislation that makes such discrimination possible.”

But responding to the comments, Prof. Oquaye stated that homosexuality is “a phenomenon calculated by Satan to destroy God’s best formation; that is the human being…it is evil, very very evil, and dangerous and the church cannot allow it.”

According to the Speaker, “God loves the sinner but hates sin” adding that he is willing to help any “homosexual out of that miserable situation.”