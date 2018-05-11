Home > News > Politics >

I’d resign than preside over delusional gay bill – Prof Ocquaye


Homosexuality I’d resign than preside over delusional gay bill – Speaker of Parliament

Prof Ocquaye said that “If anybody should bring such a thing to parliament and I have to preside over that I will rather resign than subscribe to this delusion.”

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye has said that he will resign from his position if he ever receives a bill that seeks to legalise homosexuality in Ghana.

In an interview of Good Evening Ghana, Prof Ocquaye said that “If anybody should bring such a thing to parliament and I have to preside over that I will rather resign than subscribe to this delusion.”

The Speaker has not hidden his position on the legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana. At every opportunity, Prof Ocquaye has not failed to state that Ghana will never legalise homosexuality as long as he remains Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo jabs political think tank for spewing lies

Recently, the British Prime Minister, Theresa May told African leaders including President Akufo-Addo attending the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in London that it is not right for homosexuals to be persecuted for their sexual orientation.

She then said that the UK is therefore ready to help African countries to reform their laws to accommodate the interest of homosexuals.

Theresa May said even though member countries have done a lot to improve conditions of homosexuals, she noted: “Yet there remains much to do…Nobody should face discrimination and persecution because of who they are or who they love. The UK stands ready to support any Commonwealth nation wanting to reform outdated legislation that makes such discrimination possible.”

READ ALSO: Apostle Opoku Onyinah threatens to lead demo against legalising homosexuality

But responding to the comments, Prof. Oquaye stated that homosexuality is “a phenomenon calculated by Satan to destroy God’s best formation; that is the human being…it is evil, very very evil, and dangerous and the church cannot allow it.”

According to the Speaker, “God loves the sinner but hates sin” adding that he is willing to help any “homosexual out of that miserable situation.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Assault on Journalist: General Mosquito 'bites' NPP's Hajia Fati Assault on Journalist General Mosquito 'bites' NPP's Hajia Fati
Rejoinder: Nana Addo jabs political think tank for spewing lies Rejoinder Nana Addo jabs political think tank for spewing lies
Reckless Comments: Media men deserve to be beaten - A Plus Reckless Comments Media men deserve to be beaten - A Plus
NDC Race: Asante Kotoko chairman contests for deputy NDC Youth Organizer NDC Race Asante Kotoko chairman contests for deputy NDC Youth Organizer
Backtrack: Sammy Crabbe withdraws from NPP Chairmanship race Backtrack Sammy Crabbe withdraws from NPP Chairmanship race
Assault: Don't Spare Hajia Fati - Occupy Ghana tasks Multimedia Assault Don't Spare Hajia Fati - Occupy Ghana tasks Multimedia

Recommended Videos

Judicial Corruption: Nana Addo suspends Justice Dery, 3 others indicted in Anas exposé Judicial Corruption Nana Addo suspends Justice Dery, 3 others indicted in Anas exposé
Politics: Mahama to declare presidential bid very soon Politics Mahama to declare presidential bid very soon
History: JB Danquah is the founder of university of Ghana - Akufo-Addo History JB Danquah is the founder of university of Ghana - Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Remorse Hajia Fati apologises for giving journalist 'dirty' slapbullet
2 Assault NDC 'slaps' Hajia Fati for calling journalist onion seller...bullet
3 Official Leave Nana Addo goes to UK with family for a week-long vacationbullet
4 Employment Paying NABCO workers GH¢700 woefully inadequate - Ken...bullet
5 Chop Chop Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged malfeasancebullet
6 Allegations Nana Addo spent GH¢9.5m to renovate his private...bullet
7 NDC Race Asante Kotoko chairman contests for deputy NDC...bullet
8 Assault Hajia Fati arrested by police for slapping journalistbullet
9 Booted Out Frances Essiam suspended as CEO of Gas...bullet
10 Regret You rushed in voting for Akufo-Addo - Desoso...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
7 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking...bullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-plus
Alleged Malfeasance Martin Amidu must investigate 'chop chop' at Tourism Company - A-Plus
Hajia Fati
Assault NPP condemns Hajia Fati after media threatens to blacklist party
Hajia Fati
Legal Action Hajia threatens to sue NPP if...
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Jobless Graduates Nana Addo will create 2.4 million jobless people - Civil organisation