Everyone wants to know the (in)famous Ghanaian journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas. And by everyone, I mean EVERY ONE, myself included.

I have wanted to know the person behind the Anas moniker ever since the release of his first explosive report…and I believe almost every other person does too.

However, the search for the true identity of the ace investigative journalist always intensifies prior to the release of a new report.

And by all standards, Tiger Eye PI and Anas’ upcoming expose already promises to unearth some ground shattering discoveries about the sporting world in Ghana.

And we have already seen this following the fallout from a supposed private viewing of the report at the presidency which resulting in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo calling for the apprehension of Kwesi Nyantakyi.

And as expected, social media is rife with claims of who Anas is (and who is he not), and whereas Pulse cannot tell you who Anas is, despite our exclusive interview with him a while back, we can certainly tell you who he is not.

For one, this is not Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Neither is this him.

The two images are taken from a screenshot of a supposed WhatsApp chat between Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and an unnamed person. In the chat, it seems the unnamed person was bent on exposing Anas with the images which he shared. The “exposer” then adds that Anas had bleached to look fairer.

A simple reverse image search, however, showed that the images are stock images taken from the internet - which might also point to the fact that this could be a fake WhatsApp conversation.

But then again Anas shared the screenshots on his Twitter page with the caption, “When evil men destroy, good men must build and bind”.

What’s going on here? We don’t know, but we do know those images are not Anas.