Home > News > Local >

Northern Region :  Yapei, Buipe bridges open to traffic


Northern Region Yapei, Buipe bridges open to traffic

Both bridges were closed to traffic on November 22, after they developed cracks and huge potholes rendering them weak.

  • Published:
play The Yapei and Buipe Bridge
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Yapei and Buipe Bridges in the Northern Region were on Friday opened to traffic after a month’s closure for maintenance.

Both bridges were closed to traffic on November 22, after they developed cracks and huge potholes rendering them weak.

READ MORE: Minister closes down Buipe, Yapei bridges over fears of collapse

The closure caused a lot of inconvenience for motorists and the traveling public, who used alternative routes, some of which were not in good condition.

Mr Kwasi Amoako Atta, Minister of Roads and Highways, who opened both bridges at Yapei, assured that government was making efforts to find the needed resources to begin the construction of new bridges to replace both bridges.

The Yapei and Buipe bridegs connect the north to the south of the country and the country’s neighbouring landlocked countries depend on them to cart goods from the Tema Harbour.

READ MORE: Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowances

Both bridges were constructed to last for 50 years, but they are now in their 54th year, a situation, which has rendered them weak.

 

Credit: GNA

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Christmas: Over $300,000 fake notes intercepted in Volta Region Christmas Over $300,000 fake notes intercepted in Volta Region
Horrific: Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter Horrific Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter
Lynched Soldier: Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husband Lynched Soldier Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husband
Unprotected Sex: Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections in 2017 Unprotected Sex Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections in 2017
Allowance Restoration: Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowances Allowance Restoration Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowances
Road Crash: Scores injured in grisly Tumu road accident [Photos] Road Crash Scores injured in grisly Tumu road accident [Photos]

Recommended Videos

GP: Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked
Cop Lynched: Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensation Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensation
Development: Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo says Development Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo says



Top Articles

1 Allowance Restoration Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowancesbullet
2 Inhumane Act 4 boys gang rape teenage girlbullet
3 Lynched Soldier Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husbandbullet
4 Bantama Gang-rape Arrested suspects are JHS 3, SHS 1 students – Policebullet
5 Gang-rape Three gang-rape suspects to spend X-mas in police cellbullet
6 Prostitution The sad story of 17yr old who sleeps with over 10...bullet
7 RIP Former NDC MP Nii Nortey Dua diesbullet
8 GJA Awards 2016 Sefa Kayi gets 3 bedroom house, SUV and...bullet
9 Unprotected Sex Cape Coast records over 600 HIV...bullet
10 Bantama Gang-rape Flog rape suspects in public – Asokwa MPbullet

Related Articles

Roads and Highways Minister closes down Buipe, Yapei bridges over fears of collapse
Allowance Restoration Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowances
Road Crash Scores injured in grisly Tumu road accident [Photos]
Intoxicating Liquor We'll name pastors, journalists who booze - Drunkards Association
RIP Former NDC MP Nii Nortey Dua dies
Christmas Is Here Kumasi City Mall partners Rent Air in special charitable drive!
GJA Awards 2016 Sefa Kayi gets 3 bedroom house, SUV and GHC 60,000 for being best journalist of the year
Bantama Gang-rape Flog rape suspects in public – Asokwa MP
Gang-rape Three gang-rape suspects to spend X-mas in police cell
Photo Mysterious stone with cross design discovered at Gomoa Ojobi

Top Videos

1 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
2 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
3 GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leakedbullet
4 Vandals ! University of Ghana student stabbed severally by matebullet
5 Development Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo saysbullet
6 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000 gold necklacebullet
7 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
8 Video I know people at the presidency who are homosexuals...bullet
9 Immorality Ghana will not be pressurised to legalise...bullet
10 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet

Local

Intoxicating Liquor We'll name pastors, journalists who booze - Drunkards Association
Christmas Is Here Kumasi City Mall partners Rent Air in special charitable drive!
Christmas Business X-mas fever grips nation as food price surges
El Aridi Choaki Youssef explaining a point to Mrs Catherine Abelema Afeku, Tourism Minister
Photo Mysterious stone with cross design discovered at Gomoa Ojobi