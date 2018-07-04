Pulse.com.gh logo
Nurse Assistant programmes suspended


Postponement Health Ministry suspends Nurse Assistant programmes

The suspension was aimed at strengthening the degree and diploma awarding programmes in Nursing and Midwifery to improve the standard of practice.

play
The government has announced the suspension of the Nurse Assistant (Clinical) and Nurse Assistant (Preventive) training programmes effective the 2019/2020 academic year.

The decision was taken by the Nurses and Midwifery Council in consultation with the Ministry of Health.

The suspension was aimed at strengthening the degree and diploma awarding programmes in Nursing and Midwifery to improve the standard of practice of nursing and midwifery.

READ MORE: Gov't will no longer post nurses - Ghana Health Service

A letter signed by the registrar of the NMC Felix Nyante said: "The Nursing and midwifery council of Ghana in consultation with the ministry of health would like to inform you that the training of nurse assistant (clinical) and nurse assistant (preventive) would be suspended effective 2019/2020 academic year.

"This follows the outcome of a desk review meeting held by the ministry, NMC, Ghana Health Service, CHAG, Teaching Hospitals and other stakeholders in respect of the health sector needs for this cadre of staff; the statistics show that there are adequate numbers of NAC/NAP practitioners for the health sector".

The letter, written on June 28, 2018, stated that it was in this regard that quotas for admissions of these two programmes had been reducing since the last academic year.

READ ALSO: Gov’t doesn’t owe you jobs – Health Minister tells jobless nurses

The letter further disclosed the reduction of the quotas for admission of these programmes since last year.

