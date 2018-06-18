Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Okyenhene escapes near-fatal car crash at Ankaase


Okyenhene escapes near-fatal car crash at Ankaase

The incident is reported to have happened at Ankaase, a village near Osino on the main Accra Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region.

  • Published:
play (Citifmonline.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Okyenhene, Osaagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, escaped death on Sunday following an accident involving his convoy.

The incident is reported to have happened at Ankaase, a village near Osino on the main Accra Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region.

READ ALSO:  NIA denies it has issued Ghana Card to minority MPs

A tipper truck is reported to have run into the last vehicle in the Chief’s convoy, forcing it to veer off the road into the bush.

play (Citifmonline.com)

 

The Okyenhene was travelling back home after an earlier meeting with President Akufo Addo and Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace.

The trio had met ahead of the Head of State International Golf Invitational Tournament Awards Dinner in Kumasi.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that the Okyenhene escaped the accident unscathed, whiles none of his convoy members was also hurt.

The Okyenhene (R) had earlier met with Nana Addo and the Asantehene play

The Okyenhene (R) had earlier met with Nana Addo and the Asantehene

 

READ ALSO:  Kwesi Nyantakyi's wife makes massive donation to orphanage

The driver of the tipper truck that caused the accident is also reported to have been arrested by the Okyenhene’s security.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

National Identification Authority: NDC MPs rescind decision to sue NIA over Ghana Card National Identification Authority NDC MPs rescind decision to sue NIA over Ghana Card
Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi: Kwesi Nyantakyi's wife makes massive donation to orphanage Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi Kwesi Nyantakyi's wife makes massive donation to orphanage
In Sunyani: Speeding truck kills pregnant woman, 3 others at food joint In Sunyani Speeding truck kills pregnant woman, 3 others at food joint
National Identification Authority: NIA denies it has issued Ghana Card to minority MPs National Identification Authority NIA denies it has issued Ghana Card to minority MPs
NDC Party: Anita De-Sosoo is a "crook"- Rawlings booms NDC Party Anita De-Sosoo is a "crook"- Rawlings booms
NDC Party: 'Unity Walk' was a thorn in the flesh of NPP gov't- Kojo Bonsu NDC Party 'Unity Walk' was a thorn in the flesh of NPP gov't- Kojo Bonsu

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose #12: We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Kweku Baako Anas Expose #12 We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Kweku Baako
Local News: Stop preaching in buses – Titus Glover Local News Stop preaching in buses – Titus Glover
Divorce: Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur



Top Articles

1 In Sunyani Speeding truck kills pregnant woman, 3 others at food jointbullet
2 Eid al-Fitr Mahama greets Muslimsbullet
3 Security Fake army captain arrestedbullet
4 Issues "Petty and ridiculous:" gov't bashed for suspending...bullet
5 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
6 National Identification Authority NDC MPs rescind decision to...bullet
7 NDC Party Anita De-Sosoo is a "crook"- Rawlings boomsbullet
8 #Number12 We didn’t entrap Nyantakyi to get him implicated...bullet
9 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
10 Ghana Card Pressure group drags National...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Local News Ghana Police To Hold Special Prayers...bullet

Local

Number 12 PPP blasts gov't for dissolving GFA without consulting clubs
NPP Government Kennedy Agyapong's wife is board chair of Ghana Shippers Authority
In Central Region Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death
Ramadan Festival Dr. Bawumia wishes fellow Muslims happy Eid Mubarak