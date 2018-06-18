Okyenhene escapes near-fatal car crash at Ankaase

news

The Okyenhene, Osaagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, escaped death on Sunday following an accident involving his convoy.

The incident is reported to have happened at Ankaase, a village near Osino on the main Accra Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region.

A tipper truck is reported to have run into the last vehicle in the Chief’s convoy, forcing it to veer off the road into the bush.

The Okyenhene was travelling back home after an earlier meeting with President Akufo Addo and Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace.

The trio had met ahead of the Head of State International Golf Invitational Tournament Awards Dinner in Kumasi.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that the Okyenhene escaped the accident unscathed, whiles none of his convoy members was also hurt.

The driver of the tipper truck that caused the accident is also reported to have been arrested by the Okyenhene’s security.