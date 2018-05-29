news

Beloved Ghanaians, Major Maxwell Mahama died exactly a year ago today.

Maxwell [then Captain], while on official duty as a detachment Commander at Denkyira-Obuasi met his untimely death at the hand of a mob on May 29, 2017.

On June 5, 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promoted Maxwell posthumously to the substantive rank of Major.

The deceased, Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama, was lynched with parts of his body burnt by some residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Upper West Denkyira District of the Central Region.

Different accounts have been given about how he actually died on the fateful day of Monday, May 29, 2017.

Initial reports said he was mistaken for an armed robber by residents after he was seen jogging in civilian clothes with a gun on him.

Later, reports suggested he was attacked and killed by the townsfolk who identified him as a soldier deployed to stop them from undertaking illegal small-scale mining in the area.

52 suspects were arrested in connection with the incident including; Akwasi Baah, Solomon Sackey, Kwame Agyei, Joseph Appiah Kubi (aka Kum Dede), Akosua Takyiwaa (aka Maabono), Esther Dauda (aka Asha) and Michael Kumah (aka Kojo Anim) but a number of them have since been granted bail.

All suspects have been provisionally charged with two counts of murder contrary to section 46 of the criminal code and other offences act of 1960, Act 29 as well as conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder: contrary to section 23(1) and 46 of the criminal and other offences act 1960 (Act 29).