Osino Presbyterian SHS student drowns in galamsey pit


Osino Presbyterian SHS student drowns in galamsey pit

The body of the deceased boarding student was retrieved Thursday around 10pm by community members.

  • Published:
Galamsey pit (File photo)

Galamsey pit (File photo)
An abandoned galamsey (illegal mining) pit at Osino, a small town in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern region, has claimed the life of a final year student of Osino Presbyterian Senior High School.

Assembly Member for the area, Stephen Dompreh who spoke to Accra-based Starr FM said the deceased student was part of students writing their mock examination preparing for the West African Senior Secondary Examination (WASSCE).



 

He said the deceased allegedly went swimming in the abandoned galamsey pit on their return to the school Thursday and was confirmed dead.

The mortal remains of the boy have been deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital pending autopsy.

