Reports say supporters of both the NDC and NPP had crowded the Abelenkpe Presbyterian Church where the event was scheduled to take place to cheer up their respective parliamentary candidates.

Edem Afeeva, NCCE Municipal Director for Ayawaso West Wuogon who himself was disappointed said three political parties and an independent candidate were invited but NCCE was later informed that the candidates for the two major political parties had “other engagements”, the Ghana News Agency reported.

“We were just being told that they had engagements and though we were expecting them, unfortunately, they could not come to the programme,” he said.

According to him, the debate formed part of the Commission’s effort to provide an opportunity for the electorates to know the background and policies of potential Members of Parliament (MPs) in the area ahead of the December 7 election day.

READ ALSO: NPP is just looking for a bribery classmate for Akufo Addo - Sammy Gyamfi

“The December 7 election will be a kind of social contract between the rulers and those to be ruled, as such, the electorates need to know what each candidate is capable of doing for the constituency,” the NCCE boss indicated.

Notwithstanding the absenteeism of the NPP and NDC at the event, Mr. Afeeva entreated the public to tolerate each other’s political views to ensure free and fair elections.

He added that the whole world is watching to see if Ghana would remain the star of Africa as it has been known, so it is incumbent upon all contestants in the general elections across the country to use their influence to convince their followers to conduct themselves well.

Meanwhile, since the candidates of the two main political parties did not turn up for the event, the two other candidates Madam Gifty Nana Brima Botchway of the People’s National Convention (PNC) and Mr. Richard Mawuli Amegatse, an independent candidate used the opportunity to sell their policies to the audience.