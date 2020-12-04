According to the NDC’s National Communications Director, there is no evidence to back the governing NPP’s claim that former President Mahama is complicit in the controversial Airbus scandal.

While addressing a press conference at the NDC’s headquarters in Accra on Thursday, December 4, 2020, Sammy Gyamfi said the government would have initiated legal actions against Mr. Mahama if it had any concrete evidence to back the claim that he has done anything criminal regarding the Airbus issue.

He added that Mr. Mahama has even dared the government to prosecute him if it has evidence of any wrongdoing against him but it has not taken up the challenge.

In a press conference held earlier on the same day, the Deputy Campaign Manager of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mustapha Hamid said the fallout of the Airbus bribery scandal means Mahama could become a fugitive in France, the UK and the US.

He explained that court documents concerning the scandal directly indict Mahama due to his involvement.

“Whichever way you look at it, a former Ghanaian President, John Mahama, has been accused in court documents, appearing in three countries of his personal involvement in an international bribery scandal values at five million euros,” he said at a press conference in Accra.

“What this means is that John Mahama could soon face the international criminal justice system. This is the man who is on your ballot paper and you, as a Ghanaian voter, will be handed that paper on Monday to choose your President for the next four years.

“You risk choosing a President who will be a fugitive in France, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Prosecutors in all three countries, in striking a deal with Airbus for the fines, made it clear that it will not stop them from pursuing the individuals around.

“This means that candidate Mahama risks arrest if he steps anywhere near those shores. Can you imagine a President of the Republic of Ghana who has an international arrest warrant on his head?”

Earlier this year, it emerged that some top Ghanaian officials allegedly received bribes from Airbus to grant the company business favours.