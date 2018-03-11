Police arrest two for selling human head to spiritualist

news

Police in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have arrested two young men for trying to sell the head of a 5-year-old boy to a spiritualist.

The two, Vikuriba Joe Zoot, 21, and Kozel Borama, 25, were arrested in their hideouts on Wednesday March 7, 2018.

Briefing the media, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Ken Yeboah, said the two had approached one Sheikh Alhaji Mohammed Maaye, a spiritualist in Suame, to sell human parts to him at the cost of GHC2,500.

“The spiritualist then informed police. Police then armed with this information proceeded to the residence of the spiritualist located at Suame Zongo and arrested the suspects with the fresh head, which was concealed in a black polythene bag,” he said.

According to him, the suspects later led police to retrieve the headless body of the deceased at the outskirt of Ampabame near Sokoban in an uncompleted building.

“When the headless body of the boy was found, it was noticed that the deceased both hands had been cut off," COP Ken Yeboah said.

"The fresh head, hands of the deceased and the headless body of the deceased had been sent to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue. When suspects were questioned as to why they committed the act, they mentioned that 'they were hot.'"