Police mull 'shoot-to-kill' approach in fighting robbers


The Greater Accra Regional Police Commander DCOP George Alex Mensah said on Friday that police will not hesitate fighting back if robbers try to fight them with arms.

Police are considering using the 'shoot-to-kill' approach in combating the recent spate of armed robbery cases in the country.

He made this known on Friday in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM after the police shot and killed two armed robbers who opened fire on his men.

“We shot to protect ourselves. They engaged the Police in a shootout and I don’t want to lose any of my men. I’m not ready to lose a single officer. One of them [Police] had a wound in the arm, he was shot in the arm and this is about the second time that we have killed two people in an exchange,” he said.

“[Shooting to kill] has always been the approach of the police. If you try and fight the police with arms, the police will fight back.”

There has been a sharp rise in armed robbery cases in the Greater Accra, causing fear and panic among residents.

The Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu responded to the crisis by carrying out a sweeping reshuffle of the police command structure.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Thursday, chaired a national security meeting in a bid to address the security challenges.

Also, the crisis has forced President Nana Akufo-Addo to cut short his 10-day international trip to Togo, USA and Germany.

