Policeman killed in Kwabenya jailbreak posthumously promoted as ASP


Emmanuel Ashilevi Policeman killed in Kwabenya jailbreak posthumously promoted as ASP

The promotion, which lifts Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi to the rank of an  Assistant Superintended of Police (ASP), comes with an increase in benefits.

The police officer who was killed by gunmen, after they stormed the Kwabenya Police Station to free suspected armed robbers who were in custody, has been posthumously promoted to a higher rank, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced.

The dawn attack freed six Ghanaian suspects and one Nigerian. Twelve suspects have since been arrested and arraigned before court.

The promotion, which lifts Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi to the rank of an  Assistant Superintended of Police (ASP), comes with an increase in benefits.

“The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through the police counsel has instructed that Chief Inspector Emmanuel Kwaku Ashilevi be posthumously promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintended of Police," the Vice President said.

"He died fighting for the people of Ghana and he must not be forgotten. We will do everything to preserve his memory", he said

Posthumous promotions augment the benefits given to fallen officers. The spouse of a fallen soldier is entitled to received 100 percent of the officer's salary each year for the rest of his or her life.

The Vice President, speaking at Ashilevi's funeral on Saturday, also noted that government has directed the release of funds to pay the "enhanced compensation to 122 other personnel who either got injured or lost their lives in the period under review and have not received their compensation packages."

"The payments are expected to be completed by the end of March, 2018," he added.

