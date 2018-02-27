Court rejects bail application by Kwabenya cell breakers

news

A bail application filed on behalf of the ten accused persons involved in the Kwabenya cell break case has been rejected by an Accra Circuit Court.

The court, presided over by His Worship Justice Aboagye Tandoh, held that it was best to deny the suspects bail in order to protect them.

Justice Tandoh said although the accused are entitled to bail, the interests of the state must come first in such circumstances.

He argued that the trial cannot also delay further at the expense of the human rights of the accused.

He further urged the prosecutor, Superintendent Kweku Bempah, to speed up his investigations so that the case can be swiftly concluded.

Justic Tandoh subsequently adjourned the trial of the accused to March 9, 12, 14 and 15.

Background

A gang of armed men stormed the Kwabenya District Police Headquarters on January 21 to free some suspected armed robbers who were in custody.

The assailants shot and killed the policeman on duty, before freeing seven other suspected criminals who were being held in the cells.

The Police launched a manhunt for the criminals and managed to apprehend each one of them, before processing them for court.

Two of the suspects, Prince Osei and Atta Kojo, have already been sentenced to 30 months imprisonment each after pleading guilty.