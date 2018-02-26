Home > News > Politics >

Rawlings won't campaign for NDC in 2020 - Owusu Bempah


Rawlings has come under criticism from some NDC members recently for his apparent flirtation with their opponents, the NPP. This development was highlighted by President Akufo-Addo in his 'State of the Nation' address in February.

Ernest Owusu Bempah, Director of Communications at Ghana Gas Company has disclosed that ex-President Rawlings won't support the National Democratic Congress during the 2020 elections.

Owusu Bempah said the NDC's chances of returning to power lies with Rawlings but he won't be campaigning for them.

"It will be difficult for NDC to come to power in the next 15years because the only person who holds the umbilical cord of the NDC is J.J Rawlings. In 2020 Rawlings will not go and campaign for the NDC. NDC is going to be a political midget because J.J will not work for people to come to power, enjoy and disrespect him after everything," he told Hot 93.9 FM.

The NDP spokesperson further stated, "The only person that can bring NDC to power will have to be someone from the Rawlings' family. Look, In 2018, NDC won the elections genuinely because Rawlings single-handedly campaigned throughout the country, strategize with them and brought them to power... In 2012, it ended up in court because they (NDC) stole the mandate of the people and I can clearly state it."

