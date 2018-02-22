Home > News > Politics >

Investigate Nana Konadu first - Amidu told


Corruption Special Prosecutor should investigate Nana Konadu first - Policy analyst

He said, "Allegations that she sold state assets worth $5million and misappropriation of the monies belonging to the 31st December Women Movement must all be investigated."

Nana Konadu play

Nana Konadu
A policy analyst, Mr Frank Aboagye Danyansah has urged the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to investigate ex-first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

He said Amidu's first case should be on the wife of President Rawlings on the issues surrounding her purchase of the defunct Nsawam Canary.



READ ALSO: President Akufo-Addo says NDC members don't recognise Rawlings

Danyansah is of the view that such an investigation will really prove that Amidu isn't biased and can really be forthright.





 

“If former President Rawlings is saying Martin Amidu is the best person for the position, then his wife Konadu Agyeman must be the first person to be investigated for possible prosecution”, he added.

Ex-President Rawlings has praised the integrity of Martin Amidu since he was nominated and approved as Ghana's first Special Prosecutor and thinks he is the best for the job.

READ ALSO: Martin Amidu approved as Special Prosecutor

Danyansah also believes "Martin Amidu must start investigating people he served under them as Deputy Attorney General including former President Rawlings."

Kweku Baako dances over Amidu's win (Peacefmonline)
