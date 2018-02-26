Home > News > Politics >

NPP MP sent his boys to destroy my testicles - Aspiring chairman


The aspirant alleged to have fired gunshots when he realized that his name and picture did not appear on the ballot paper.

Edward Asadu

Edward Asadu

An aspirant for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) chairmanship position in the Asante Akyem North Constituency of the Ashanti Region, has accused Member of Parliament in the area, Andy Appiah Kubi of masterminding his dismissal from the constituency elections.

Edward Asadu alleged that the MP plotted to kill him.

He claimed the MP unleashed some well-built men on him on the election day.

"Andy Appiah Kubi ordered his macho men to destroy my testicles because he feels threatened if I win the chairmanship position," he said.

play

 

Edward Asadu, who was contesting his disqualification in the ongoing NPP constituency elections, was said to have stormed the venue with some well-built men to disrupt the process.

He was also alleged to have fired gunshots when he realized that his name and picture did not appear on the ballot paper.

Mr. Asadu's actions were said to have delayed the voting process for some hours after police and military personnel intervened to restore order.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM after he was arrested by the Konongo District Police station, Asadu said "When I stormed the election centre, he [Appiah Kubi] ordered his boys to beat me and destroy my testicles so I had to fire gunshots to prevent them from killing me."

Edward Asadu

Edward Asadu

 

Politics

Fighting Corruption British High Commissioner lauds Ghana’s appointment of Special Prosecutor
Venezuelan presidential candidate and evangelical pastor Javier Bertucci scoffs at assertions from the opposition that he is merely a political stooge to legitimize President Nicolas Maduro's election in April
Javier Bertucci Pastor has faith he can unseat Maduro in Venezuela poll
Matteo Salvini has rebranded himself and his party
Matteo Salvini A rebranded nationalist leading Italy's far-right
GYEEDA Trial Twitter reacts to conviction of Abuga Pele, Assibit