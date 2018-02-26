news

An aspirant for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) chairmanship position in the Asante Akyem North Constituency of the Ashanti Region, has accused Member of Parliament in the area, Andy Appiah Kubi of masterminding his dismissal from the constituency elections.

Edward Asadu alleged that the MP plotted to kill him.

He claimed the MP unleashed some well-built men on him on the election day.

READ MORE: NPP man collapses after losing election

"Andy Appiah Kubi ordered his macho men to destroy my testicles because he feels threatened if I win the chairmanship position," he said.

Edward Asadu, who was contesting his disqualification in the ongoing NPP constituency elections, was said to have stormed the venue with some well-built men to disrupt the process.

He was also alleged to have fired gunshots when he realized that his name and picture did not appear on the ballot paper.

Mr. Asadu's actions were said to have delayed the voting process for some hours after police and military personnel intervened to restore order.

READ ALSO: Dr. Amoako-Tuffour fires Sammy Crabbe over intentions to contest

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM after he was arrested by the Konongo District Police station, Asadu said "When I stormed the election centre, he [Appiah Kubi] ordered his boys to beat me and destroy my testicles so I had to fire gunshots to prevent them from killing me."