Police denies speculations of mystery deaths in Sunyani

news

The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command has denied rumours of mysterious deaths happening in Sunyani and its environs.

Some residents of Sunyani had claimed that killings were becoming rampant after another bizarre death was recorded.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Augustine Kingsley said the Police had heard of the speculations by the public but have not received any official report to that effect.

READ ALSO: BECE candidate allegedly ‘gang-raped’ by 5 boys

Residents became apprehensive after the body of a man believed to be mentally unstable was found buried under a heap of sand in one of the suburbs.

Some residents said the situation was becoming alarming, especially, for those who are not natives of the town but work there.



He said some of the victims who are women are found stripped from the waist down, with their legs apart and their body parts missing.