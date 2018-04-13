Home > News > Local >

Police denies speculations of mystery deaths in Sunyani


Mystery Deaths Police denies speculations of mystery deaths in Sunyani

Residents became apprehensive after the body of a man believed to be mentally unstable was found buried under a heap of sand in one of the suburbs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police play

Police
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command has denied rumours of mysterious deaths happening in Sunyani and its environs.

Some residents of Sunyani had claimed that killings were becoming rampant after another bizarre death was recorded.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Augustine Kingsley said the Police had heard of the speculations by the public but have not received any official report to that effect.

READ ALSO: BECE candidate allegedly ‘gang-raped’ by 5 boys

Residents became apprehensive after the body of a man believed to be mentally unstable was found buried under a heap of sand in one of the suburbs.

Some residents said the situation was becoming alarming, especially, for those who are not natives of the town but work there.

He said some of the victims who are women are found stripped from the waist down, with their legs apart and their body parts missing.

Videos

  • Pulse Filla Two year old girl dies after falling off trotro
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Central Region: Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death In Central Region Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death
Tech: Ghanaian develops app for easy purchase of electricity Tech Ghanaian develops app for easy purchase of electricity
Video: Ghanaian man tells Christiane Amanpour that poverty has made him faithful to his wife Video Ghanaian man tells Christiane Amanpour that poverty has made him faithful to his wife
Polygamy: Men should marry 2 wives – Adakabre Polygamy Men should marry 2 wives – Adakabre
Court: 14 Major Mahama 'killers' plead not guilty Court 14 Major Mahama 'killers' plead not guilty
Unreasonable: Chief Imam rubbishes calls for text messages to be used in calling for prayers Unreasonable Chief Imam rubbishes calls for text messages to be used in calling for prayers

Recommended Videos

Francisca Duncan-Williams: There is no need to pepper dem or sugar dem; Work together Francisca Duncan-Williams There is no need to pepper dem or sugar dem; Work together
Professor Frimpong Boateng: Use Whatsapp to call people to worship to reduce noise Professor Frimpong Boateng Use Whatsapp to call people to worship to reduce noise
Local News: Ghanaian orders Chinese man to pick trash after littering Local News Ghanaian orders Chinese man to pick trash after littering



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian man tells Christiane Amanpour that poverty has made him...bullet
2 Francisca Duncan Williams I am who I am today because I was married to...bullet
3 Heartbreaking 9-week-old baby dies in hospital after parents failed...bullet
4 In Kumasi Ghanaian journalist orders Chinese to pick up after...bullet
5 Noise Pollution Use WhatsApp not speakers for call to prayer -...bullet
6 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
7 Polygamy Men should marry 2 wives – Adakabrebullet
8 Little Prosper's Death Dad returned with GHc533 bill 2...bullet
9 Unreasonable Chief Imam rubbishes calls for text...bullet
10 Tech Ghanaian develops app for easy purchase of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana...bullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiabullet
6 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
9 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
10 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in...bullet

Local

Damongo Rape Scandal Damongo Hospital staff strike to support their colleague accused of rape
Dr Steve Manteaw
Accountability Oil funded projects in three Northern Regions do not exist – PIAC
File Photo
Fighting Crime Police launches motorbike patrols in crime prone areas
GhanaPost GPS 3 million Ghanaians use Ghanapost GPS